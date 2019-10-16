RUMFORD — A food and rummage sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. The sale will include baked beans, brown bread, assorted baked goods, books, household treasures, holiday decorations and clothing
