DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present The Ravishing Revelers Readings & Potluck at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in a hall hung to the hilt with scarily seasonal décor.

The fall is a time of harvest, bounty and plants dying and returning to the earth. The season that is upon us reminds us to think about worlds out there beyond our conscious realm.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will happen at 6. The Ravishing Revelers will start their chilling readings when the Halloween Muse strikes … close to 7 p.m.

Mary Bastoni, Lynne McGhee and Tom Rebman will devilishly delight with their readings to celebrate All Hallows Eve and all things spooky. Bring family and friends with or without costume, bring a dish to share and bring an open mind to receive all that the Hallow’s Eve spirits share.

A $10 donation is suggested – donate what you can. In-house beverages will also be available to purchase.

The Denmark Arts Center is located at 50 West Main St., Rte. 160. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

