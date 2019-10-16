Dirty McCurdy will play at Mixers on Saturday, Oct. 19. Dirty McCurdy – made up of Scott McCurdy, Scott Schroeder, Ian Barclay and Daniel Hanson – is one of Maine’s longest running bands, playing your favorite classics you can dance to. There is no cover charge and free parking.

