The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will host a “Downtown Trick-or-Treat Halloween Celebration” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on Lisbon Street in Lewiston and Main Street in Auburn.

The LA Metro Chamber will be in Dufresne Plaza at 72 Lisbon St., Lewiston, and in Festival Plaza at 112 Main St., Auburn, both before and during the event, where members will hand out trick-or-treat bags and maps indicating participating businesses. There will be a trolley from Northeast Charter and Tours to help shuttle trick-or-treaters across the bridge. Children must be dressed in costumes and accompanied by an adult.

The L/A Arts monthly Art Walk will also take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

There are opportunities for other local businesses to participate as well — not just those with storefronts on Lewiston’s Lisbon Street or Auburn’s Main Street. For more information, contact Erin at the LA Metro Chamber at 207-783-2249 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: