LEWISTON — The Gendron Franco Center will open its monthly dance series with a rockin’ Halloween dance on Friday, Nov. 1. Halloween might be the night before the event, but the next evening, Skösh gives you one more excuse to dress up and cut a rug — it’s your chance to dance, Lewiston/Auburn.

Formed in 2008 in Buckfield, Skösh has performed extensively across the state and New England over the last 10 years. The band has shared billing with acts such as The Charlie Daniels Band, Twiddle, X Ambassadors and Randy Houser. Members of the band include Jedidiah Allen on drums and vocals, Pete Richard on sax, Eli Allen on bass and vocals, and Jay Larkin on guitar and vocals. With an eclectic blend of influences that combine “just a little bit” of everything, the band has gained a reputation for their driving, funky tunes and live improvisations, described by the Portland Press Herald as having, “… the eclecticism that made rockers Ween famous in the 1990s.” After narrowing down to a funkier sound, the band released their sophomore album, “Shaking The Ghost,” in December 2018.

The evening will open with special guests, The Youngerbloods. Playing a blend of funk, soul, and R&B from classic to current hits, the Youngerbloods will keep you on your feet. The music will start at 8 p.m. and doors will open at 7 with a cash bar. Tickets are $5.

Stay tuned for the Franco Center’s next dance in November with Pat Caldwell & the Souls Sensations.

