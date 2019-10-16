FARMINGTON — On every regular Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors meeting agenda, time is set aside to allow administrators an opportunity to share good news stories from their schools.

The time is usually filled with stories about student successes, innovative ideas and special school activities.

The Tuesday, Oct. 8 agenda was no different. However, the stories shared held a common theme.

Generosity.

W.G. Mallett School Principal Tracy Williams reported on an Oct. 4 benefit for teacher Hannah Webber who was injured in a tractor accident in August.

“It was a very nice community-filled event,” she said. “A lot of people made outright donations. People have been very kind and generous. We raised over $3,000.”

Webber is improving and thanked everyone for the support, Williams said.

The Mt. Blue High School Interact Club helped with the event by making salads, holding a 50/50 raffle, providing paper plates and donating a Hannaford gift card so needed food items could be purchased.

“They were about to do a benefit supper at the same time we were planning ours so we joined forces. They were a really nice addition,” Williams said.

Director Lisa Park Laflin of New Vineyard noted the generosity among district staff, faculty and students in donating to the LEAP explosion fund, established by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The fund supports those affected by last month’s explosion at LEAP Inc’s central office, 313 Farmington Falls Road following a propane leak.

“While I don’t have a total of what exactly each school did, it was a tremendous outpouring of support,” said Laflin, who is also executive director of UWTVA.

Mt. Blue High School athletes have witnessed a great outpouring of support from the community.

“Almost every school we have competed against athletically for the past two weeks has made a donation to our community,” said Mt. Blue High School Principal Monique Poulin. “They have done 50/50 raffles, bake sales and outright donations. We go to play them at away fields, and they present a check. They play us at home, and they bring a check.”

On Friday, Oct. 11, Athletic Director Chad Brackett said on Sept. 21, Bangor High School’s field hockey team brought $350 to a home game. That same day, Leavitt High School’s boys soccer team gave a $330 donation during an away game.

Bangor’s boys soccer team brought $350 to a Mt. Blue game on Sept. 27. Brunswick Athletics presented $100 to a boys soccer game on Oct. 1.

In addition, Mt. Blue High School Athletics Boosters raised nearly $1,000 in a 50/50 raffle held during the Sept. 20 home football game against Brewer. “The winner donated their half back,” Brackett said.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said she sends thank you notes to superintendents in order to recognize the students and coaches who have donated funds.

“It’s been pretty rewarding to see people coming together and being supportive,” she said

Poulin said the donated funds would be distributed to support those affected by the explosion.

“It’s pretty amazing the way our surrounding communities, and not even close by communities, have been supportive of our community,” she added.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: