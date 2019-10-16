BUCKFIELD — Mt. Abram and Buckfield played with tenacity and grit in this highly-contested MVC girls soccer game, but it proved to be a lesson in futility for both teams.

The Roadrunners (7-4-2) and Bucks (8-4-1) withdrew from battle to settle for 0-0 after double overtime on an overcast Wednesday afternoon.

Each team was presented with numerous opportunities, including several corner kicks and a handful of direct kicks, but the ball never saw the inside of the net.

“It is a good team. We got a result,” Mt. Abram coach Andrew Delcourt said. “It wasn’t a loss, so… I don’t love ties, but…

“It was two good defensive teams. Every ball was contested. You never saw that ball bounce twice this entire game. Someone was on every single ball. It makes it hard to get separation when that happens. It was a fight; it was a fight.

“I thought we played with a lot of intensity today. As a coach, that’s all you ask for.”

Buckfield coach Larry Thornton said a tie is acceptable when his players execute the game plan.

“There are parts of the game that we did well,” Thornton said. “There were other times when we didn’t execute.

“We didn’t take some opportunities to bury the ball. I talked to the team about that. You don’t get a whole lot of them in the course of the game, and when you do, you better bury your chances.

“Mt. Abram is Mt. Abram. They are good. They historically work hard. They play physical and they win the ball in the air. That’s what they have always done and that is Mt. Abram soccer. That’s the first introduction to playing them. They are tough.”

Two scoreless halves meant the teams were forced to settle this game in overtime.

But nobody scored a goal in either extra period and that could be directly attributed to each goalie.

In the first overtime, Mt. Abram sophomore goalie Emily Kidd (six saves) and Buckfield netminder Ruby Cyr (four saves) made key stops. Kidd came out of the net in the first OT to break up a play and Cyr put the kibosh on the Roadrunners’ opportunity to score a goal in the second overtime.

“Emily Kidd is a top player, I will tell you that,” Delcourt said. “She is the best goalie I have ever coached.”

“Ruby Cyr is focused all the time,” Thornton said. “She pays attention even when she is not getting a whole lot of shots. She is into the game. She has been working on her goal kick and making saves at key times. Today she did that.”

For the day, the Bucks out-shot the Roadrunners 10-8 and led in corners 6-2.

