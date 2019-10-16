LEWISTON — A fire that severely damaged a vacant home at 37 Lincoln Drive late Tuesday night remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sgt. Ken Grimes said Wednesday that he and the Lewiston fire and police departments are continuing to determine what caused the fire.

It was reported at 10:30 p.m., Grimes said, and is believed to have originated on the first floor.

“It was evident upon investigating that people had been staying there,” Grimes said, though he said it was unclear whether the people in the home were squatting or had permission to stay there.

A firefighter said Tuesday night that when they arrived at the scene, the front door of the house was open and nobody was inside.

Grimes said that at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, two hours after the fire had been knocked down, the fire reignited.

“That happens from time to time,” Grimes said. “In some homes, there are a variety of void or concealed spaces where a fire can hide in a low-burning state.”

During the flare-up, Grimes said that a Lewiston firefighter was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for a “minor fire-related injury.”

Grimes said he would return to the scene Thursday to continue investigating with Lewiston firefighters.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: