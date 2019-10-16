HAMPTON, N.H. — Police searching for a New Hampshire husband and wife have found them about 200 miles away from their assisted-living facility.
Police in Hampton said Dave and Ona Magee, both 86, were found in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday morning.
Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
The Magees, who had a car, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. They were supposed to return to the assisted-living facility in Hampton.
