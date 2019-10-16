LEWISTON — New Ventures Maine is offering three free workshops designed to provide small business owners the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence.
The series is in partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity and GoDaddy.
Foundations for Online Marketing will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 6; Creating your Web Presence on Wednesday, Nov. 20; and Fueling your Online Presence on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
All classes run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College at 51 Westminster St.
Individuals can register for one class or all three, though the last class is targeted for businesses that already have a website or have been developing one from the previous classes.
Topics include branding, your domain name, evaluating your business, creating the right content, getting online and building a website, getting found using SEO, social media and e-commerce.
Preregistration is required and available online at bit.ly/classesnvme.
For more information or to register, contact Karleen Andrews, microenterprise specialist at New Ventures Maine, at 557-1885 or [email protected] There is no fee for the training.
For more information on the classes and other programs and services offered by New Ventures Maine, to to newventuresmaine.com.
