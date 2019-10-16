AUBURN – Becky A. Errington passed through the valley of the shadow of death to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. Becky lived with breast cancer for over 11 years, which many people did not know the seriousness of her health condition because of her adventurous and happy spirit which the Lord sustained her with.

Becky graduated from Mexico High School class of 1968 and graduated from New Brunswick Bible Institution in Canada in 1971. Most of her career she was a computer programmer working at Emery Waterhouse, Infotech and BCGI in the Portland area.

Becky’s last five days were spent at Androscoggin Hospice where in the few days, there were over a hundred folks who came to visit as well as many calls and texts to have one more visit, one more talk, one more time to say good-bye, to have one special Becky smile. Becky loved life – making maple syrup, ATV riding, traveling, fly fishing, hiking, wood-working, sailing, playing ukulele with The Merry Plinksters group and being at camp with all her family.

Her most important decision in her life was the day as a young teen she gave her heart to her Lord Jesus and accepted Him as Savior. She knew she was going to heaven because of Christ’s work and gift to her. What made Becky so special was that new spirit which was given her. The light that Jesus brought to her heart drew folks to her. She made it a financial priority that as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews go to church camp or Camp Good News to learn about Jesus Christ and the same saving power for their lives.

Preceding her in death is her dad, Leon Errington; and nephew, Kevin Errington.

She is survived by her friend, Nancy Crosby; mother, Beverly Errington; sisters, Jane MacDonald and husband, Peter, Heidi Getchell and husband, Howard, and brother, Kevin Errington and wife, Ellen; nephews, Christopher Smith and wife, Laurie, Jason Errington-Smith and partner, William Wing, Nicholas Getchell and wife, Cate, and nieces, Erin Talbot and husband, Josh, Amanda Getchell and partner, Russel Whitten, Aisha Errington and Angelea Errington; and many great-nieces and nephews that loved her dearly – as well as many close and dear friends.

Committal will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Weld on October 19 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be observed at 11 a.m. on November 2 at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution to Camp Good News for camper scholarships at

413 Campground Rd.,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254