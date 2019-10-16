GORHAM – Laurel Diane Woodbury Mackie peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Laurel was born to Wilma and Charles Woodbury in Westbrook, Maine, on Aug. 17, 1938, and was the eldest of 14 brothers and sisters.

Laurel was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Bill Mackie and their son, Will (Wink) Mackie. She is survived by her children, Peggy Johns of Gorham, Frank Mackie of North Waterboro, Michael Mackie of Gorham, Russ Mackie of Gorham, Dian Joyce of Cape Elizabeth, and James Mackie of South Portland. Laurel is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as 10 sisters and a brother.

Laurel, along with her husband Bill, raised their large family on Oak Street in Ferry Village, South Portland, before moving to Gorham.

Laurel was a longtime employee of Catholic Charities in Portland, where she worked as an office manager.

Laurel loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking with them and knitting for them. Laurel looked forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas when she would spend days cooking for the large crowds that came to her and Bill’s home, especially lovingly preparing her top-secret chocolate cheesecake.

All family and friends are invited to a graveside service being held at 11 a.m., on

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland, Maine. Following the service, the family has invited everyone to gather for a celebration of life, pot-luck style (Laurel’s favorite) at The Elks Lodge #188, 1945 Congress Street, in Portland from 12-3 p.m.

The family asks that memorial donations be made in Laurel’s name to:

MMC Breast Care Center c/o Donna Green

100 Campus Drive

Suite 121

Scarborough, ME 04074