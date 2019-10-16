OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard P. “Dicky” Pramis, 63, of Old Orchard Beach passes away at his home, surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was the husband of Jean M. Ruminski.

He was born in Portland on Nov. 24, 1955, a son of the late Robert and Blanche (Sawyer) Pramis. He grew up on Munjoy Hill, graduating from Portland High School. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a degree in wastewater management from SMCC. He retired from USM Gorham as a boiler operator and Union Stewart.

Richards love of music, sports and cooking was very prominent during his life.

Besides his loving wife, Jeannie and her daughter, Sara Ruminski, he is survived by his two sons, Justin and Nicholas. He also leaves five siblings, Robert Pramis Jr., David Archibald, Penni Lee, Susan Sanborn, Risa Dennison.

At his request there will be no formal services, however relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at noon at the Amvets, Post #25, Washington Ave., Portland. Burial will be private.

