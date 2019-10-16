FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have signed tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson and released quarterback Cody Kessler.
New England announced the moves on Tuesday. Watson rejoins the team less than a week after being released. Tomlinson joins the Patriots after stints with the Eagles, Texans, Jets and Giants. He played three games with the Giants this season before being released last month.
The signings of Watson and Tomlinson come after tight end Matt LaCosse injured his knee during the Patriots’ win over the Giants on Thursday.
Watson was a surprise cut last week. He became eligible to make his season debut just days earlier after serving a four-game suspension for a positive banned substance test following the 2018 season.
