Charges
Lewiston
- Joseph McNeil, 38, of 187 Bartlett St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Crystal Wood, 40, of 507 Main St., on a charge of failure to pay a fine, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at 516 Pleasant St.
- Paul Warner, 49, of 516 Pleasant St., on a warrant charging violating bail and violating a protection order, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Abdurahim Ibrahim, 35, of 77 Rideout Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:35 a.m. Wednesday on Bates Street.
Auburn
- Minaya Abu, 19, of 66 Tall Pines Drive, on a charge of theft, 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart.
- Tyler McFarland, 38, of 35 Dove Lane, Lewiston, on a charge of violating a protection order, 10:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Fireside Inn.
Androscoggin County
- Michael Demarest, 23, of 91 Webster Road, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:55 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Bradford White, 59, of 111 Tessier Road, Jay, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:38 p.m. Tuesday on Godins Road.
- Kimberly Deraps, 33, of 12 Callahan Circle, Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs, 9:41 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Street, Mechanic Falls.
- Randall McEwen, 22, of 394 Old Jay Hill Road, Jay, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker and driving an unregistered vehicle, 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in Turner.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Denali L. Barker, 18, of Norway, and Lori A. Trundy, 56, of Hebron, collided at 3:53 p.m. Monday at Perkins Ridge and Young’s Corner roads. Both vehicles, the 2012 Chevrolet driven by Barker and owned by Nicholas A. Barker, of Norway, and the 2006 Chevrolet driven by Trundy and owned by William J. Cavers, of Poland, were towed.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Sanders still sees Democrats as the problem
-
Dr. Roach
Vapor may be better than smoke, but best is quitting both
-
Local Sports
Local roundup: Carson lifts Oxford Hills field hockey in OT
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Girls' Soccer
Girls soccer: Mt. Abram, Buckfield can’t settle differences in double OT