FRYEBURG — For the first time in over a decade, the Portland Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Mt. Washington Valley for one night only at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. In celebration of the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center’s 10th Anniversary, the ‘PSO’ will be performing a very special concert with Broadway and Metropolitan Opera soprano Alyson Cambridge. Founded in 1923, the PSO is widely regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Led by Music Director, Eckart Preu, the orchestra is comprised of 82 professional musicians from all across New England. The October 24th concert at the LHE/PAC provides a rare opportunity to see the PSO perform away from their residence at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine.

American soprano Alyson Cambridge has performed at some of the world’s most recognized performance venues (Carnegie Hall, Los Angeles Opera, and London’s Royal Albert Hall, to name a few). She is currently starring in Rocktopia on Broadway and has sung multiple lead roles with the Metropolitan Opera. Hailed by critics as “radiant, vocally assured, and artistically imaginative” (Washington Post) and noted for her “powerful, clear voice” (New York Times), Alyson Cambridge has become “one of the most diverse and compelling vocal artists on the scene today.” The Oct. 24 concert will also feature guest conductor Erin Freeman.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors (65+), and $20 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The Oct. 24 concert is funded in part by the generosity of the Robert & Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine on the Fryeburg Academy campus.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: