Somewhere out the world at this very moment is a man fawning over his record-breaking collection of belly button lint. We’re not making this up. Graham Barker is his name, and he’s been collecting that gross fuzzy stuff for more than 30 years. There’s also a fellow who has collected upwards of 30,000 toenail clippings over the years, and hearing about that was enough for us. We’d like to hear about YOUR collections, be they something strange (we don’t judge) or something completely ordinary, like stamps, coins, comic books or baseball cards. Whatever it is you have set out to amass, we’d like to share in your joy. Send your stories of collecting prowess to

staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or 689-2876.

