SABATTUS — What’s happening at Routes 126 and 9, across from the Sabattus Regional Credit Union and next to Family Dollar?

The trees started coming down this week. It’s going to be a Rusty Lantern gas station and convenience store.

Town Manager Tony Ward said Sabattus Capital Partners of Topsham has developed several Rusty Lanterns. They hope that the 3,850-square-foot building will be finished at the end of the year, weather permitting. Project costs weren’t available Tuesday.

Ward said it’s the first development in that area since it was zoned for commercial use at town meeting in 2018.

This story was originally published as part of "The Buzz: Meet The Coal Burned Spoon Sanctuary, treehouses and more coming to Greenwood."

