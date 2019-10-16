SABATTUS — Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said Wednesday that repairs to its damaged speed trailer will cost $2,600.

Police said Tuesday that on Sept. 25, a citizen reported that the speed trailer lights weren’t working and wires were hanging from it. When police officers checked it, they found the power unit missing, which included the solar panels, batteries and battery box.

The primary power cords were cut, and the computer cabinet was also damaged, according to police.

Wetherbee said that when the speed trailer was vandalized, it was parked on Marsh Road.

“We have a system with the speed trailer where citizens can make a request to have it on their road for a couple of weeks,” Wetherbee said. “When we receive a complaint that there’s speeding on a road, we place the trailer there, and it keeps data for us. After that, we print it out and show the citizens how bad the speed problem is or isn’t on the street.”

Residents voted a year ago to approve the purchase of the speed trailer, Wetherbee said, and “not having the speed trailer right now is detrimental to our ability to monitor the roads.”

Wetherbee said that the Sabattus Police Department will file an insurance claim for the speed trailer to help pay for repairs.

As of Wednesday morning, Wetherbee said that there no new leads on who vandalized the speed trailer.

