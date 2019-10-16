SM Primary School

Ms. Alisa Tibbetts is the second-grade literacy-based teacher at the primary school. She graduated from UMF with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education in 2017. She began her teaching career at Noble Middle School teaching 6th grade English later that same year. Tibbetts then moved to SMPS, and has been teaching grade 2 for the last 2 years. At home she has two rabbits; Meeko and Maisie. In her free time she enjoys heading to her parents’ camp in Eustis and working on the house she bought with her fiance in Wilton.

SM Elementary School

Mrs. Jennifer Kachnovich is a school nurse at the elementary school. She graduated from CMMC School of Nursing in 2000 with an associate degree and then later went on to obtain her BSN. She has been working as a registered nurse for 19 years but has been employed as a school nurse at SMES for the past 6 years. Mrs. Kachnovich is married and has two daughters. She enjoys trail riding with her horses and spending time with her family at her camp on Pleasant Pond. She also enjoys coaching AYS field hockey/basketball and watching her daughter’s sporting events.

SM Middle School

Mrs. Janet Daigle is a 6th-grade math teacher at the middle school, but she hasn’t always been. She has taught first, second, third and fourth grades as well. Originally from Millinocket, she loves returning there to visit her parents, extended family and old friends, and to enjoy Baxter State Park where she worked summers while in college. Daigle graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a Bachelor’s Degree, then received her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Maine at Orono. She has been teaching 27 years and is passionate about shaping the minds of her students to be successful and happy, productive, citizens in the future. When she is not teaching she is out walking with friends or spending time with her loving and supportive husband. She enjoys every minute she gets when she sees her eldest son on a rare day off from being a full-time firefighter in Lewiston and her youngest son when he is home from college in Cambridge. Mrs. Daigle is quite the traveler, having been to Spain, France, England and Italy, just to name a few. Her mantra is work hard and be a good person and do small things with great love for others.

SM High School

Hello, I am Shawn Fanjoy a teacher from the middle school and high school. I went to Oxford Hills and graduated from UMF. This is my 10th year teaching and before my time at Spruce Mountain, I was a teacher at Leavitt High School. I am also the JV football and basketball coach at the high school. I am married with two children and we live in the district. Both of my boys love sports and most of our family time is spent going between practices and games. When we get a chance we love to go up to Lee, Maine and visit our camp.

