The Public Theatre begins its 2019-20 season with the laugh out loud comedy “Women in Jeopardy.” Longtime friends Liz, Mary and Jo do everything together, until Liz starts dating a creepy guy who may or may not be a serial killer. It’s up to her gal pals to bring her to her senses as they trade in their wine glasses for spy glasses and leap to her rescue. Performing in this play is a hilarious ensemble of professional actors; Heather Dilly, Amanda Ryan Paige, Janet Mitchko, Torsten Hillhouse, Tom Harney and Nicole Fava. “Women in Jeopardy” will be performed on October 18-27. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Tickets are $25/adults; $22/groups. For tickets or more information, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Public Theatre will continue its free pre-show events on opening night with a beer sampling compliments of Baxter Brewing on Oct. 18, and a wine-tasting in the lobby provided by The Vault before the performance on Thursday, Oct. 24. A free post-show discussion featuring the cast and director will also directly follow the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: