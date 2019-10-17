FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Backstage concert series presents Al Hospers & Friends on Friday, October 18th at 7:30 p.m. The band will be performing a vast selection of Al’s original rock, funk, blues, and country tunes along with some re-imagined classics.

For over 50 years, bassist Al Hospers has been a player, producer, composer, and bandleader. He has performed with Blood, Sweat & Tears, Buddy Rich, and with Mt. Washington Valley locals for the past 22 years. Al will be accompanied by an all-star lineup, featuring Mike Sakash, Jarrod Taylor, Steve Brown, Michelle Boggs, Craig Bryan, Jed Wilson, Mimi Rohlfing, Kemp Harris, and Swamp Dog.

Bradley Backstage concerts ‘flip’ the theater by seating the audience on stage with the performers, creating a much more intimate and unforgettable live concert experience. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine on the Fryeburg Academy campus.

