Central Maine Power Co.’s website also took a direct hit from the powerful nor’easter that struck the state Thursday morning.

About 200,000 customers in the state were out of power late Thursday morning — more than 175,000 in CMP’s service area in central and southern Maine and about 38,000 in northern Maine who get their electricity service from Emera Maine.

Customers reported having trouble accessing the CMP website to check on the status of outages or to report that they had lost power. For some customers, CMP said power would be restored by Jan. 1, 2068.

CMP did not return phone calls as of early Thursday afternoon.

Jessica Blanchette of Saco said she called CMP to report the outage when she lost power around 5 a.m. Thursday, but got a recording saying agents weren’t available to take her call.

After she fired up her generator, Blanchette said, she tried to report the problem online, but got an error message.

Blanchette said she finally connected online to report the power failure and found out that her neighbors had beat her to it. Her power was restored shortly before noon, she said.

CMP sent out a tweet acknowledging the problems on its website and then another that read, “Hello, have you since been able to report this?”

It wasn’t clear who the company was attempting to contact, so one follower replied, “Are you talking to me?” and another asked, “Are you asking about the overcharge from two years back? Yes, I did report that.”

We're aware that our website inaccurately reflects power restoration times in the year of 2068, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Our team of IT experts in Augusta has identified the cause and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/53iVRPdEBk — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) October 17, 2019

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, mocked the company’s web issues in a note that contained the hashtags “#oops #greatsystem #guesswhospayingforit #yesyou #plus13percentinterest #pluscorporatetaxes.”

“We may have the most and longest outages in the country and among the highest delivery rates, but your power will likely be restored in just over 48 years,” said Berry, who wants the state to explore converting CMP to a consumer-owned utility.

This isn’t the first time that CMP has had issues with its website. During a storm two years ago, the company directed customers to the site for updates on outages and estimated restoration times, but many of the listings were later found to be wrong. The company said it would fix the issues.

In a Twitter message, CMP said it is “working diligently” to fix technical issues on its website. The company also urged people to stay away from downed lines and report outages to 800-696-1000.

