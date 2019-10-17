PARIS — The Oxford County Extension Association will hold its annual meeting Nov. 12, 4:30-6:30., at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris. The meeting is free and open to the public.

In addition to the business meeting and election of officers, the meeting will include recognition of new UMaine Extension Oxford County staff — Extension 4-H youth development professional, Sara Johnson, and Extension horticulture community education assistant, Emma Fournier.

In partnership with Extension staff, the executive committee of each County Extension Association provides input on local educational programming needs, helps hire staff, and oversees the county budget appropriations that support educational Extension programs for residents. The association is always looking for volunteers to lend their time and expertise.

Refreshments will be provided after the meeting. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.743.6329; [email protected].

