LIVERMORE FALLS — State fire investigators have determined a fire that destroyed a farmhouse at 182 Foundry Road on Wednesday morning was accidental.

“The occupant was attempting to burn combustibles in a wood stove when the fire flashbacked on him and ignited other combustibles outside of the wood stove,” Sgt. Ken Grimes of the Office of State Fire Marshal.

The occupant suffered stress-related injuries and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment and was released.

The home is owned by Guy Palmieri, who was home at the time of the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Shink said Thursday.

A cat perished in the blaze, he added.

Shink said the home is a total loss. The assessed value of the property is $88,100.

The fire was reported at 8:17 a.m. Fire personnel remained at the scene until around 6 p.m., he said.

Overhauling the structure, or looking for flare-ups among the smoldering debris, was time-consuming because the older farmhouse had been remodeled multiple times and had multiple metal rooflines, he said.

Fire crews from Livermore, Jay, Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Turner, Winthrop and Readfield assisted.

The American Red Cross was called to assist, Shink said.

