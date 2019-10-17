FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury reindicted a Kingfield woman Thursday in a fatal crash that killed a man last year on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

Danielle Larochelle, 32, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence that resulted in death.

She was indicted in January but the state dismissed the case without prejudice in June because further evidence needed to be investigated, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said in June.

Dismissal without prejudice means the state can refile charges.

Larochelle was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo when it left the road and struck trees about 10:10 p.m. on July 8, 2018, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said previously. One of her three passengers, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25, of Strong was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The other passengers were Patrick Wyman, 23, and Benjamin Bowman, 22, both of Kingfield.

Larochelle told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Her blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was 0.219%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office in August. She was arrested in August 2018 on the OUI charge.

When she was indicted in January the manslaughter charge was added.

Superior Court Justice Bruce C. Mallonee denied a motion May 28 to suppress evidence from interaction with law enforcement at a Farmington hospital.

Larochelle was previously represented by lawyers Jesse James Ian Archer and James Howaniec of the Lewiston-Auburn area.

A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for operating under the influence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

