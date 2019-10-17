BOLSTERS MILLS — The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church will hold its last “Famous” Chicken Pie Supper of the season Saturday, October 19, at the Church in Bolsters Mills Village, Harrison. There will be two seating’s at 5 p.m.and 6 p.m. with a third to follow at 7 p.m. if needed. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes Chicken pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, homemade dessert, and beverage and is served family style.
Although walk-ins are welcome, it is recommended that reservations be made the morning of the supper between 9:00 and noon. Call 583-9024 during those hours for confirmation. Please do not leave a message!
Don’t miss the last opportunity of the season to enjoy a “Famous” chicken pie supper. There will be pies for sale to help get you through the long winter months.
The Church is handicap accessible and air conditioned.
