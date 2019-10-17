BRIDGTON — Did you know Maine is the birthplace for gemstone mining? The first

commercial gemstone mine in the United States was discovered by accident near the town of Paris, Maine, in October of 1821 by Elijah Hamlin and Ezekiel Holmes.

Join Gallery 302 on October 12th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. as Jim Mann, local artist and geologist, presents “An Antique Roadshow” on his expertise of mining in Maine. He will also feature breathtaking “one of a kind” pieces from all over the world for your viewing pleasure. He will discuss and show you the differences between faceted, cabochon and “what is a drusy anyway?” You will also learn why some gems are so coveted and about their uniqueness that captivates millions.

Jim recently shared his extensive mining experience with two young miners, renewing an old prospect, mentoring and sharing ideas about mining, processing amethyst, and marketing in Stow Maine. Having this excavation so close to Bridgton, we will be able to keep you up to date with the latest in mining news from this dig. We are in the stages of discussing the possibility of displaying newly mined pieces at Gallery 302 as they emerge.

Then, in December, Jim Mann will be back with the full story on the excavation, and their plans to offer eco-tourism field trips to this mine. He will also have unique cuts from around the world for sale, including matched stones! You don’t want to miss this event. Sign up early as seats are limited. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, Maine. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

