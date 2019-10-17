100 Years Ago: 1919

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce has planned a big YMCA dinner to be held in Aboul Adhem hall, Monday evening. Oct 27. when Charles R.Towsen, a recognized authority on YMCA work in New York City, will give the principal address. It is expected that stereopticon views of the contemplated new building be shown.

50 Years Ago: 1969

A small group of Youth Commission members heard a speech given by Charles Hodges, director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps. at their regular Tuesday night meeting. He discussed feasible methods of staging coffee houses for young people, such as the one held by the corps the last glimmer at the Trinity Episcopal Church. There is a firm belief that there is a definite need for something of the sort In Lewiston on a more frequent basis.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Androscoggin Historical Society will meet Tuesday at 7:30 pm at the County Building on Court Street The program will be presented by Gridley Barrows, a well-known architect, and local historian. His talk will be”Lewiston: 200 Years of History.” A slide show will be presented with the talk.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

