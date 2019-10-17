100 Years Ago: 1919

The Lewiston-Auburn Festival chorus enjoyed a social gathering Thursday evening. Chorus nights are usually dedicated to earnest work on Festival music, but Thursday evening after the business session, there was a pleasant social hour when Hazel Woodbury sang several songs in her usual pleasing manner.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Mrs. Sam Bennett, and her sister, Mrs. Linwood Clements, both of Auburn, are serving as general chairmen this year of the Charity Ball held traditionally in November by the Woman’s Hospital Association of the Central Maine General Hospital. The formal dance which has for more than half a century opened the Fall social season will be held at the Lewiston Memorial Armory on Saturday, November 22 from 9 pm to 1 am.

25 Years Ago: 1994

In July, 13 cheerleaders from Monmouth attended a cheering camp at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. While there, they won many awards — individually and as a squad. Melissa Jackson, who recently moved to Monmouth from Gardiner, was named the jump-off champion and Kaela Sawyer was second in the Dance-off as well as being selected as a UCA All-Star. The team won trophies for the camp championship cheer, the home pom routine and for being a “Superior” squad. They also won a special leadership plaque — an award that is voted by fellow campers. Cheerleaders who attended were Michele Foley, Kaela Sawyer, Brian Black. Amy Collemer, Tracey Dorian, Bambi Hall, Melissa Jackson, Stacey Morin, Lindsey Parkinson, Leanne Yeaton, Nicole Dumont, Christie Howard, and Kim Perkins.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

