OXFORD — Oxford Hills Technical School’s new law enforcement instructor Ronald Fowler came to Maine with a dedicated service record. In 2000 the New Jersey native enlisted in the USCG, splitting his his eight years there between working in the agency’s law enforcement division within Baltimore’s Police Department and the Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT).

After moving to Maine Fowler joined the Air National Guard (ANG), where he was part of the 243rd Engineering Installation Unit for four years and Executive Officer for the 101st Security Forces in Bangor for one year. Among the honors he earned in the ANG were Officer of the Year in 2018 and Herald (announcer) of former Governor Paul LePage’s final State of the State Address.

Fowler has worked on graduate and post-graduate study pretty much non-stop since arriving in Maine in 2009, achieving his associates degree from Central Maine Community College in Auburn and his bachelors and masters degrees from Kaplan and Purdue Universities. He is close to finishing his PhD studies at Aspen University.

Concurrent to his studies and ANG career, in 2013 Fowler launched Vassago Security Firm, specializing in security guard services and private investigations. He ran the company for six years before selling it in 2018. And since 2016 he has been an adjutant instructor at Central Maine Community College, earning the college’s Veteran of the Year award in 2018.

“When I came to Maine it was because my parents had decided to retire here,” Fowler said. Intervening forces seemed to make sure he stayed in the state once he arrived.

“I helped them move up and get settled, and I decided to enroll at CMCC,” he said. Then I met my wife, Jessica. I joined the Air National Guard. And I kept going to school.”

Fowler enjoys the study of law enforcement, as much for personal satisfaction as career enrichment. His developing passion for education led to him to explore teaching. That brought him right back to where his college education began—CMCC—gaining him the best of both worlds. Now he is transitioning from serving his country to serving full-time in public education.

“I enjoy giving back, continuing to serve,” Fowler said. “I get to apply my experiences with law enforcement theory. The energy of the kids at OHTS is great. When I decided to become an instructor full-time, this job seemed perfect in every way.

“I really look forward to expanding the law enforcement curriculum here. I am in it for the long haul.”

Fowler said that in the past OHTS’s law enforcement program has seen a heavy emphasis on military service.

“Some of the students at OHTS will go into military service,” Fowler said. “But many want to focus on law enforcement and others are interested in the theory of criminal justice for investigation and profiling careers. I envision a balanced program between these fields.”

Currently twenty-four sophomores, juniors and seniors are enrolled in OHTS’s law enforcement program. One course per year (and three credits) can be applied towards an associates degree in criminal justice at CMCC, up to nine credit hours.

Fowler lists three priorities he emphasizes for his students: fitness and health, theory to develop smart cops, and operations – proper techniques of enforcement like patrol methods and handcuffing. He has incorporated the standards put forth by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for students to follow and utilizes local K-9 officers, police chiefs and representatives of the military branches for hands-on learning and real-life instruction.

Fowler brings his own set of real-world experience to the position. When he joined the Coast Guard it was still part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. By chance he wound up in its law enforcement division, work that he enjoyed. Next he joined the MSRT, USCG’s tactical unit, an accomplishment he is proud of.

“Just trying out for the tact team is grueling. It’s very competitive and the odds of being accepted are long,” Fowler explained. By that time USCG had shifted to be part of the Department of Homeland Defense and the MSRT was an integral part of domestic terrorism.

What kinds of investigations and enforcement was he involved with and where did he do it? Fowler answered carefully.

“We were involved in counter-terrorism—sensitive, high-risk law enforcement,” he said. What he can share about that time is that he loved the job and especially working with police departments.

As he settles in at OHTS and works to put his stamp on the law enforcement program there Fowler is taking a break from teaching at SMCC, although he hopes to return to it in the future. He has fulfilled his military requirements with the ANG and his civilian service will be completed by June of next year. And though he is in the final push for his PhD, he actually has more time to spend with his wife and family.

And what’s the biggest change for Fowler as a civilian? He no longer has to be armed.

“I have to say, it’s a relief,” he said. “And my wife is very happy about that, too.”

