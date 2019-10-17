MEXICO—New Ventures Maine is offering a free workshop called “Budgeting Basics” at the Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

In this 2 hour workshop, you will learn about the basic components of building a budget. We will discuss money tracking, goal setting, challenges, ways to reduce expenses, and how understanding your overall financial situation can be helpful in creating a budget that works for you.

All workshops and follow-up coaching is free. To register for this workshop visit our website at www.newventuresmaine.org.

For more information on New Ventures Maine please call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

 

