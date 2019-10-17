WILTON – Doris P. Cushman, 102, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019 at home on the Weld Road in Wilton. Doris was born in Portland on July 7, 1917, the first child of Dan and Lena (LeBlanc) Perry. She has resided in Wilton since the age of 2 years old.

A lifelong learner, Doris was educated in Wilton schools, graduating from the White School House on the Weld Road, receiving her GED from Mt. Blue High School, and attending college at UMF in Farmington.

She married the late Clinton Cushman Sr. on August 10, 1935 at the Congregational Parsonage on Bass Hill in Wilton and they made their home on the Weld Road in the home they built. It was there that they raised their only child, Clinton Cushman Jr. who predeceased her on Nov. 2, 2010.

Doris was a stay at home mom until Clint Jr. was a sophomore in high school. Then she went to work for Robert and Jane Edwards at the Edwards Dept. Store in Wilton, where she was in charge of the woman’s and children’s clothing dept. on the second floor. She worked there for 10 years until the store was sold. She then worked in the GH Bass production office for 13 years.

In 1975, Doris became a leader for Weight Watchers of Maine, a position she held for 23 years. She credited her weight watcher mentors with helping her to become comfortable with public speaking and teaching.

Doris also worked as a nutrition educator for the University of Maine Cooperative extension for over 30 years, providing nutritional education to schools, groups, and families.

As a young mother, Doris helped to establish and served as president of the Weld Road Intervalettes for several years.

She was a member of the Wilton American Legion Auxillary and served many years as president. She also served as lectured for the Franklin Grange for over 10 years, as well as serving as a board member for the Goodspeed Memorial Library.

Doris loved to travel both in the United States and abroad. She and Clint Sr. used to enjoy camping with family and travelled to all of the seven Canadian provinces prior to his death.

She also enjoyed her home where she loved to be with her pets, tending her flowers, reading, and listening to good music. She worked to install the love of reading to her young nieces and nephews, and friends, supplying them with wonderful age appropriate books, and by assisting and older ones with college expenses.

Her love of good music, led her to N.Y.C. to see wonderful Broadway musicals, often taking relatives with her. Doris taught herself to play guitar and keyboard and often accompanied herself as she sang for charitable events and shows.

She was a member of the Congregational Church of Wilton and sang in its choir for over 50 years.

Doris was a proud supporter of the Franklin County Animal Shelter, a passion she passed on to many nieces and nephews. She adopted many pets over her lifetime. She loved her dogs, Champ, Lucky, Laddie, and Boo Boo, and her more recent cats, Tabitha Victoria, and Addie Anne. They are buried in a pet cemetery she created for them on her property.

Doris was extremely proud of the wonderful family she had and loved to share memories of climbing Mt. Katahdin with them twice in her life. Of all of her many accomplishments, having a good husband, raising a loving son who grew into a man of great integrity, and having a loving supportive family was what she was most proud of.

Doris is survived by her sister, Irene (Perry) Weld of Dixfield, brother, Joseph O. Perry of Wilton, brother, Robert G. Perry of Farmington, brother Donald L. Perry of Sun City, Ariz., daughter-in-law, Ruth (Marden) Cushman of Wilton; multiple in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband; son; several in-laws; nieces, nephews; and her beloved pets.

Many thanks to the ladies that made it possible for her to stay home, also to the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their care and efforts on her behalf.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. A comfort reception will follow the service at the Remembrance Center. Graveside interment service will be at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Remembrance gifts may be given in her name to the

Franklin County Animal Shelter

550 Industry Rd.

Farmington, ME 04938, or the

charity of one’s choice.

