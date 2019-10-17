NORWAY — When we hear the word, frost, we prepare for a chilly morning. Here’s is a frost that will make you feel warm all day.

Frost is two and a half years old. He is a seal point Siamese with blue eyes. He is a handsome cat whose breed is very popular.

Frost prefers to make friends on his own terms. When he meets someone new it takes a few minutes for him to warm up and get closer to the person talking to him. After that he is happy to listen and have his head scratched. He is looking for love and is waiting for the moment when he finds his perfect match.

If the forecast calls for a new cat in your life, Responsible Pet Care predicts that Frost will be the cat to keep you warm and cozy.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

