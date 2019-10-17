A pedestrian hops over a puddle at College and Bates streets in Lewiston on Thursday morning as wind and rain from a nor’easter began to subside. According to Public Works Director Dale Doughty, crews dealt with clogged drains and a few downed limbs, but he had not heard of any major storm damage in the city. Visit sunjournal.com to watch cars splashing through puddles. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Downed power lines and trees block Hotel Road in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Auburn Public Works started before dawn clearing debris left on roads from an overnight nor’easter. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Woodstock firefighters set up a detour near Andrews Hill Road after a tree fell across Route 26, taking down power lines on Thursday morning. A nor’easter blew into the state overnight, cutting power to thousands of CMP customers. Andree Kehn/ Sun Journal Buy this Photo