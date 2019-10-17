Charges
Lewiston
- Mohamed Adan, 30, of 9 Howe St., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 8 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Holland McKimmie, 25, of 17 Jefferson St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:25 a.m. Thursday on Oak Street.
- James Foss, 27, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, Thursday morning on East Bates Street.
- Daniel Dill, 29, listed as transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.
Auburn
- Britney Vincent, 28, of 146 Oxford St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:38 p.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street.
- Olivia Guadagno, 23, of 226 Poland Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:02 a.m. Thursday on Turner Street.
- Joey Collins, 30, of 1294 Route 202, Greene, on charges of theft, theft by deception and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 2:40 p.m. Thursday at 255 Park St., Lewiston.
Androscoggin County
- Joshua Grace, 39, of 4 Roosevelt Ave., Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:37 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202, Greene.
