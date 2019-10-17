Our local Rotary Club has an energetic membership. This is demonstrated by some of our recent activities. We helped clean up and restore the South Paris Riverside Cemetery and raised money for several community projects through our annual Lobster and Steak Fest at OHCHS.

Our latest project is to have one of our club meetings in the evenings at Daddy O’s in Oxford. Our Rotary Club regularly meets once a week, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at the South Paris Congregational Church on 17 East Main Street in So. Paris, Maine. Some people can’t regularly attend our morning meeting because of their professional and family needs. Starting this month, we are meeting once a month, in the evening. This evening meeting will have the same agenda as our morning club meetings, reporting out on our current activities and then enjoying an evening meal.

We presently have a large list of ongoing activities, including: Helping the Progress Center serve meals, Sponsoring youth programs such as Interact and Student of the Month, raise and award OHCHS graduates seven $1000 scholarships, Organizing May Day Play Day, and the annual Dictionary Project for all 3rd grade students in our Oxford Hills Community.

Rotary District 7780 theme for the year is “Make connections, Build connections.”

Our Rotary Club is promoting this theme by adopting an evening club meeting. The Oxford Hills Rotary is also part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization that promotes “World Peace and Understanding.” Rotary International has been an integral part of eliminating Polio in most of the world.

Questions, more information and interest in attending a club meeting – contact us at www.oxfordhillsrotary.org

