AREA — Senator Lisa Keim will be holding local “office hours” to meet with constituents as follows:

On Tuesday, October 22, from 6-7 p.m., Senator Keim will be at Buckfield Municipal Center, 34 Turner St., Buckfield.

On Thursday, October 24, from 9:30-11 a.m., Senator Keim will be at the Waterford Town Office, 366 Valley Rd., Waterford.

On Thursday, October 24, from 1:30-3 p.m., Senator Keim will be at The Local Hub, 224 N Main St., Greenwood.

On Thursday, October 24, 5:30-7 p.m., she'll be at Crossroads Diner, 24 Mayville Rd., Bethel.

Senator Lisa Keim encourages residents of the area to visit with her and discuss their concerns and opinions about legislative matters or other state government topics of interest. If you are unable to attend and would like to speak with her, please contact Senator Keim at [email protected] or 207-287-1505.

