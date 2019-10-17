POLAND — From The Oxford Democrat; October 24, 1916:

“Mrs. Harry Keene, wife of Deputy Sheriff Keene of Poland, was killed at Bridgton late Tuesday afternoon when the Ford car which she was driving turned turtle on the state road. The only other occupant of the car, Mrs. Herbert Pillsbury of Bridgton, escaped with barely a scratch. Mrs. Keene had been assisting in collecting cream on the Pillsbury route, and there were several cream cans in the rear of the car. One of the cans jostled off, and Mrs. Pillsbury reached over to right it. At the same time Mrs. Keene looked around to see what the trouble was. When she faced back the car was headed for the ditch and she made such a quick turn to straighten it that the car turned completely upside down. Mrs. Keene was jammed against something, probably the steering wheel, breaking two of her ribs and puncturing the walls of the lung. She probably died almost instantly. Mrs. Keene was before marriage a resident of Redding, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. I. W. Robbins of that place. She was about 30 years of age.”

On Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m., the Poland Historical Society will host a walking tour of Highland Cemetery in West Poland. In addition to Bessie Keene, the cemetery is home to Bert Fernald – who served as Maine’s governor from 1909 to 1911. Governor Fernald’s residence lay just across the road in a house still occupied by his direct descendants. Jim Fernald – great-great grandson to Governor Fernald – will lead the tour. Jim will also discuss the history of the 1834 Megquier Hill Meeting House that is located on the cemetery grounds. Highland Cemetery is located on Megquier Hill Road in Poland. Comfortable walking shoes are strongly recommended. Light refreshments will be available following the tour.

