Middle School Field Hockey
Telstar 1, Dirigo 4; October 9: The Telstar Middle School field hockey team played a tough game against Dirigo that ended in a 4-1 loss. They held strong through the first half with aggressive offense by Riley Cooper, Sophia Nichols, Kyra Rose-Espinoza, and Vivi Charette. The defense led by Rebekah Palmer, Dylan VanBuren, and Michaela Mowery kept the score tied 0-0 at halftime. In the second half, Kyra Rose-Espinoza scored after an assist from Linsey Stephenson and Vivi Charette, but the Dirigo offense answered with four goals on the day. Blake Tripp ended the game with 8 saves in goal.
A shorter 8 vs. 8 game was also played against Dirigo Middle School that ended in a 0-0 tie. Evalyn Cummings had several breakaways while playing center forward. Autumn Corriveau and Megan Millett had many great defensive plays.
