The state has been walloped by a powerful nor’easter — but central Maine has taken a pretty easy hit.

In Augusta, wind gusts were recorded at 25 miles per hour, according to Tom Hawley, National Weather Service hydrologist, with occasional gusts up to 35 miles per hour. At 8 a.m. Thursday, 0.93 inches of rain were recorded in Augusta.

York and Cumberland counties were hit much harder. A 62-mile-per-hour wind gust was recorded in Portland, Hawley said, and rainfall totaled 2.94 inches in Parsonsfield around 7 a.m.

The storm has knocked power out to more than 219,000 homes and businesses. Most of those outages are in Cumberland and York counties.

Customers reported having trouble accessing the Central Maine Power website to check on the status of outages or to report that they had lost power. For some customers, CMP said power would be restored by Jan. 1, 2068.

The worst of the storm has moved through Maine.

On Thursday, residents can expect scattered showers around the state and more moderate wind gusts. Hawley said the storm is weakening with time, and will move out of Maine by Friday morning.

“You can get pretty good storms (in October),” said Hawley, “but I wouldn’t call this typical.”

Oct. 30, 2017, a nor’easter also impacted the state. That storm saw 69-mile-per-hour wind gusts in Portland and 3.14 inches of rain.

This story will be updated.

