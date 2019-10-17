FARMINGTON — Franklin County firefighters and emergency dispatchers dealt with downed trees and power lines, and line arcing beginning at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Regional School Unit 9 also canceled classes for five elementary schools.

Some police officers also responded in cases where roads were closed. Some roads in different towns were temporarily closed until trees or power lines could be removed from the road.

There were spotty power outages in different towns with nearly 6,200 customers without power at about 7:30 a.m. The numbers were down to 4,718 customers without power at 1:50 p.m. The hardest hit towns at that time were Phillips with 696 customers without power, Chesterville, 682, Farmington, 573, Rangeley Plantation, 488, and Temple and Industry at 439 and 437, respectively, according to Central Maine Power Co.’s outage list.

The power went out at Mt. Blue High School at 6:40 a.m. when high school and Mt. Blue Middle School runs were on route so it was too late to call off school RSU 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve wrote in an email. “Soon after we lost power at four of our elementary schools so we delayed school and then eventually had to cancel for that level,” she said. Classes were canceled at Academy Hill and G.D. Cushing schools in Wilton, Cascade Brook School and W.G. Mallett School in Farmington and Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. “We do have generators but they don’t run everything. We had water, lights were limited to hallways, food court and gym,” at the high school, she said. “We had bathrooms fully functioning and we fed the students breakfast and lunch as the generator provides power to the kitchen.” “Middle school never lost power so there were no problems there. We were told the power would be on quickly so we were not too worried,” Meserve said. “We kept getting updates and kept believing it would be on in 15 to 30 minutes. We waited…. and waited… and waited. It came on at 10:55 a.m.”

Related Headlines Customers again run into problems accessing CMP website during storm

« Previous

filed under: