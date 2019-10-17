Telstar High School Girls Soccer Front: Aneah Bartlett, Emma Kruse, Katelynn Evans, Dylan Duclos, Molly Pereira, Autumn Harrison. Back: Liv Doucette, Abbey Landry, Calla Orino, Luci Rothwell, Macie Hallett, Talia Paaso, Head Coach David Lynch. Absent: Scott White, Coach Aiyana Chartier.

Telstar High School Cross Country Front: Evan LeConey, Dillon Smith, Allan White. Back: Sophie Hanscom, Colin Herling, Coach Haley Colpitts. Photos courtesy Brewster Burns

Telstar High School Field Hockey Front: Adeline Charette, Jewel Smith, Autumn Thompson, Ava Doucette. Middle: Julia Head, Brooklyn Kimball, Natasha Mason, Nicole Cox, Eleanor (E.B.) Hoff, Madeline Hallett, Leah Kimball, Maya Taylor.Back: Coach Lori Davis, Jordan Berry, Emily Fraser, Perry Morton, Shelby Thorman, Megan Cox, Coach Gail Wight. Absent: Madisyn Buck.

Telstar High School FootballFront: Jakob Hooper, Myles Lilly, Andrew Leighton, Dakota Tuttle, Jack Mallory, Jacob Lyman. Middle: Coach Devin Vail, William Doyle, Ronald Brassard, Drayden Moore, Logan Sumner, Brayden Stevens, Cameron Palmer, Teddy Doyle, Coach Tim O’Connor. Back: Bode Leach, Evan Leach, Davin Mason, Matt Rice, Devin Cole-Mason, Matt Dillon, Shane Ojeda.

 

