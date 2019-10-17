To the Editor:

Getting ready for this rapidly approaching Maine winter can be a daunting task for two older sisters living on a farm. Telstar students Mason, Russell, Tanner, Nick, and River arrived on Thursday morning, with their Dean of Students John Eliot primed and ready to work. Stacking wood in our shed, moving hay from the hay trailer to a stall in the barn, and helping clean up the garden, the boys quickly finished chores that would have taken us weeks to get done.

Thank you to Telstar for a wonderful community day and to John and cohorts for organizing it. A special thanks to the five young men who brightened our day and our winter. Excellent!

Pat Harris

Bonnie Pooley

Albany Township

