Holding a check for $250 for The Root Cellar in Lewiston are, from left, Therese Raymond and Ashley Ward of Community Credit Union, Zach Nolt of The Root Cellar and Michelle Green of Community Credit Union.

LEWISTON — Community Credit Union recently presented The Root Cellar of Lewiston with a check for $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

Locally, The Root Cellar serves an average of 150 new Mainers through its English learning classes and more than 50 families through its food programming classes. Families receive support and are educated on gardening, food stability, food preparation and wellness.

