I am endorsing Mark Cayer as the next mayor of Lewiston. I have followed him for several years in his many capacities in service to the city.

I served on the Planning Board from 2001 to 2005. During that time, we had joint meetings with the city council, on which Mr. Cayer served at the time. He listened very seriously to the issues being addressed, never making rash statements or bold promises. He would study the issues and make decisions at the council level based on solid and impartial information. He has the ability to deal with issues without prejudice and to be flexible in listening to all sides.

I truly believe that the city of Lewiston will grow and prosper under his leadership as our next mayor. I hope others will join me in voting for Mark Cayer for mayor on election day.

Denis Fortier, Lewiston

« Previous