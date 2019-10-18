FARMINGTON — The annual Harvest Supper held at the Old South First Congregational, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Old South Church youth camperships to United Church of Christ Pilgrim Lodge located on Lake Cobbosseecontee in West Gardiner.
The camperships have been made available to youth for decades. It has provided a positive and very memorable summer camp experience for hundreds of youth over the years with many past campers still being involved with Pilgrim Lodge as councilors. In many cases there are 2nd generation campers joining the fun for a theme-focused week each summer. Facilities include swimming and boating areas on the lake, nature and hiking trails through wooded areas, an outdoor chapel and open playing fields. Visit www.pilgrimlodge.org to learn more about the available programs for youth, adults and families.
The Harvest Supper menu will include roast turkey and baked ham, the fixings, pie for dessert and beverages. Admission: Adults $12 and children 12 years and under $8. Family rates will be available. For more information call 207-778-0424 or 207-299-3686.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
RLRS Students Lend a Hand
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Kick off the holidays with UMF annual Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 2
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Once Upon a Story Book Walk
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Thumbs up/thumbs down
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rainbow school class of 2019/20