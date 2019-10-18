GREENE — The Julia Adams Morse Memorial Library has hired Kelli Burnham as library director.

Burnham formerly was director at the Turner Public Library. She grew up in Bath, attended Morse High School and studied history at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. After living in England for several years, she returned to Maine in 2012 to be closer to family and raise her daughter.

With Burnham’s arrival, the library has now returned to normal operating hours, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: