WILTON — Here are the September results from Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies League

Week of September 4

Teams: Willett-Glo? 4-4, Designs by Darlene 4-4

Spare Change 4-4, Mines in the Gutter 4-4

Living on a Spare 4-4, Just 1 More 4-4

Wreckin Balls 4-4, Bowling Belles 4-4

High Games: Lynn Chellis 171; Kay Seefeldt 169

Jolene Libby 167; Cecile Willett 165; Rocell

Marcellino 160; Melissa Malone 153

Nicole Edmunds 147; Kelly Couture 145

High Series: Lynn Chellis 440, Melissa Malone

435 Kelly Couture 423, Kay Seefeldt 423

Cecile Willett 418, Lisa Dube 411

Rocell Marcellino 410, Jolene Libby 401

Week of September 11.

Teams: Spare Change 12-4; Mines in the Gutter 12-4

Willett-Glo? 10-6; Bowling Belles 8-8; Designs by

Darlene 8-8; Wreckin Balls 6-10; Living on a

Spare 4-12; Just 1 More 4-12

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 192 , Lynn Chellis 184

Gloria Nile 167, Melissa Malone 160

Lisa Dube 157, Katie Dube 154

Cecile Willett 147 , Michelle Perkins 140

High Series: Lynn Chellis 514, Kay Seefeldt 460

Melissa Malone 441, Lisa Dube 402

Katie Dube 395, Cecile Willett 376

Kelly Couture 375, Heather Malone 375

Week of September 18

Teams: Spare Change 20-4; Mines in the Gutter 18-6

Bowling Belles 16-8;   Designs by Darlene  16-8

Willett-Glo? 12-12;    Wreckin Balls 6-18

Just 1 More 4-20;   Living on a Spare 4-20

High Games: Lynn Chellis 191;  Vicky Kensey 178

Kay Seefeldt 168;  Lisa Dube 153;  Cecile Willett 152

Maria Ross 136;  Katie Dube 131;  Michelle Perkins 131

High Series: Lynn Chellis 444;  Cecile Willett  435

Kay Seefeldt 430;  Vicky Kinsey 416;  Lisa Dube 384

Katie Dube 374;  Michelle Perkins 371;  Gloria Nile 368

Week of Sept. 25

Teams: Bowling Belles 22-10; Spare Change 22-10

Designs by Darlene 22-10; Mines in the Gutter 20-12

Willett-Glo ? 20-12;  Wreckin Balls 10-22

Just 1 More 8-24;   Living on a Spare  4-28

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 178; Lynn Chellis 175

Melissa Malone 166;  Katie Fairbanks 161

Maria Ross 155;      Lisa Dube 154

Nicole Edmunds 154;  Gayle Donahue  153

High Series: Lynn Chellis 494;  Melissa Malone 484

Nicole Edmunds 436;  Katie Fairbanks  431

Kay Seefeldt 417;  Cecile Willett  399

Gloria Nile 397;  Julie Foy 391

