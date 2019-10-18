WILTON — Here are the September results from Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies League
Week of September 4
Teams: Willett-Glo? 4-4, Designs by Darlene 4-4
Spare Change 4-4, Mines in the Gutter 4-4
Living on a Spare 4-4, Just 1 More 4-4
Wreckin Balls 4-4, Bowling Belles 4-4
High Games: Lynn Chellis 171; Kay Seefeldt 169
Jolene Libby 167; Cecile Willett 165; Rocell
Marcellino 160; Melissa Malone 153
Nicole Edmunds 147; Kelly Couture 145
High Series: Lynn Chellis 440, Melissa Malone
435 Kelly Couture 423, Kay Seefeldt 423
Cecile Willett 418, Lisa Dube 411
Rocell Marcellino 410, Jolene Libby 401
Week of September 11.
Teams: Spare Change 12-4; Mines in the Gutter 12-4
Willett-Glo? 10-6; Bowling Belles 8-8; Designs by
Darlene 8-8; Wreckin Balls 6-10; Living on a
Spare 4-12; Just 1 More 4-12
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 192 , Lynn Chellis 184
Gloria Nile 167, Melissa Malone 160
Lisa Dube 157, Katie Dube 154
Cecile Willett 147 , Michelle Perkins 140
High Series: Lynn Chellis 514, Kay Seefeldt 460
Melissa Malone 441, Lisa Dube 402
Katie Dube 395, Cecile Willett 376
Kelly Couture 375, Heather Malone 375
Week of September 18
Teams: Spare Change 20-4; Mines in the Gutter 18-6
Bowling Belles 16-8; Designs by Darlene 16-8
Willett-Glo? 12-12; Wreckin Balls 6-18
Just 1 More 4-20; Living on a Spare 4-20
High Games: Lynn Chellis 191; Vicky Kensey 178
Kay Seefeldt 168; Lisa Dube 153; Cecile Willett 152
Maria Ross 136; Katie Dube 131; Michelle Perkins 131
High Series: Lynn Chellis 444; Cecile Willett 435
Kay Seefeldt 430; Vicky Kinsey 416; Lisa Dube 384
Katie Dube 374; Michelle Perkins 371; Gloria Nile 368
Week of Sept. 25
Teams: Bowling Belles 22-10; Spare Change 22-10
Designs by Darlene 22-10; Mines in the Gutter 20-12
Willett-Glo ? 20-12; Wreckin Balls 10-22
Just 1 More 8-24; Living on a Spare 4-28
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 178; Lynn Chellis 175
Melissa Malone 166; Katie Fairbanks 161
Maria Ross 155; Lisa Dube 154
Nicole Edmunds 154; Gayle Donahue 153
High Series: Lynn Chellis 494; Melissa Malone 484
Nicole Edmunds 436; Katie Fairbanks 431
Kay Seefeldt 417; Cecile Willett 399
Gloria Nile 397; Julie Foy 391
