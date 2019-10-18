DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m having a problem with crickets. They are all over my porch and have gotten into my home. It’s like a horror show. Can you find out what’s going on with the crickets this year? Is there anything I can do? Before this year, I rarely saw them.

Thank you for what you do. I love Sun Spots!

— Nancy, no town

ANSWER: If you put new plantings near your porch recently, or put down new mulch, the crickets would be very happy about that, especially if this has made the area more moist. Do you have flower pots that they’re hiding under? Were you perhaps watering more than usual around your porch and walkway? Like most insects, crickets love dark, damp places. They are also attracted to light. Have you been leaving your porch light on more than usual or do you have a new fixture? If you need to leave it on at night, you could switch to an amber-colored bug light.

Be sure to keep any foundation plantings pruned down and well-weeded and keep your lawn cut short and raked.

If you find a nest of unwelcome visitors, fill it in with crushed stone and sand or even expanding spray foam, depending on where it is.

Also inspect your house’s foundation and around doors and windows to see if those bugs are gaining access to your house through the cracks. Use caulk and sealants as necessary.

There are pesticides on the market or you can purchase sticky traps, but a jar filled with a 1:10 mixture of molasses and water works too. The crickets will jump into the jar and can’t escape.

The cooler weather will make them go south, but if not, I hope I’ve given you enough ammunition to work with!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Concerning the question about where to buy the candy called Turtles in the Oct. 1 Sun Spots, I usually find them at CVS and Walgreens. They are yummy.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I can remember buying Russell Stover Turtles or Pecan Delights at the drugstore for my grandpa. Russell Stover and Swiss Colony are two brand names.

Here’s a simple recipe to make turtles at home.

Line a large rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil and spray it with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange 6 ounces toasted pecan halves in clusters of four with each nut pointing in a different direction, like turtle legs. Alternately, you can just drop them in small clusters on the baking sheet.

Unwrap 12 ounces of caramels and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. If the caramels are hard, add a spoonful of water. Microwave them until melted, stirring every 30 seconds.

Allow caramel to cool slightly so it’s not too hot then drop a spoonful on each pecan cluster. Don’t worry about keeping the turtles round or about having some of the pecans poking out. Melt 8 ounces chocolate chips the same way as you did the caramels. There’s no need to add water though.

Spoon melted chocolate over the caramel layer, spreading it so the chocolate covers the caramel. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes so the caramel and chocolate will set, but serve at room temperature so you don’t break a tooth! This recipe makes 24 turtles.

